Leonardo Bonucci Talks Newborn Daughter, Atletico Madrid Clash, Juventus Return

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci has dedicated his goal in the 3-0 win over Frosinone to his newborn daughter Matilda, while he also looked ahead at the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old scored Juventus' second goal of the Serie A contest and spoke to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) afterwards:

"The last few days have been wonderful, Matilda arrived and gave an extra ray of light to our family. I dedicate the goal to her, my family and my wife, plus all those who were close to me during the last rather intense couple of years.

"We feel in good shape, this game helped us to be ready for Wednesday. We go to Madrid fully aware we are facing a team that will give its all to the end, but Atleti will find they are also up against a great team that won't give an inch."

He also touched briefly on how the fans have treated him since his controversial return to the club from AC Milan: "I always try to give my best. I returned home, the affection of the people is important, but I also know what I can give and we're all working hard to reach our objectives."

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The Italy international spent last season with the Rossoneri before returning to Turin in the summer, and it took a long time for the fans to warm up to him again.

His recent injury-related absence may have helped with the matter, as the Bianconeri struggled defensively without the duo of Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Both featured on Friday in a routine win over Frosinone.

Here are the highlights from that match:

Bonucci just barely got his goal ahead of team-mate Sami Khedira:

With Paulo Dybala and the in-form Cristiano Ronaldo also scoring, Juventus had a perfect final rehearsal for Wednesday's trip to Madrid.

The Bianconeri hadn't been in great form the last few weeks, and with Atletico presenting a difficult challenge, they desperately needed some momentum.

Friday's contest certainly provided that, and per Khedira, the focus now shifts to Europe:

Manager Massimiliano Allegri opted not to rest his starters on Friday, and fans can likely expect to see a similar squad take to the pitch in the Spanish capital. Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro are the most likely changes, with the former coming on as a substitute against Frosinone.