Daytona 500 2019: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

John Raoux/Associated Press

Hendrick Motorsports will start on the front row of the Daytona 500, the first and most popular race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season.

William Byron earned the pole for the Great American Race and will be flanked by teammate Alex Bowman. Hendrick's other drivers, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott, qualified 17th and 18th.

Austin Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500 with a last-lap pass of Aric Almirola, and the reigning champion will start 20th.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

Terry Renna/Associated Press

1. William Byron

2. Alex Bowman

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Joey Logano

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Paul Menard

8. Aric Almirola

9. Matt DiBenedetto

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Martin Truex Jr.

12. Kurt Busch

13. Bubba Wallace

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Chris Buescher

16. Jamie McMurray

17. Jimmie Johnson

18. Chase Elliott

19. Ryan Newman

20. Austin Dillon

21. Ryan Preece

22. Ty Dillon

23. Daniel Suarez

24. David Ragan

25. Parker Kligerman

26. Kyle Larson

27. Landon Cassill

28. Erik Jones

29. Daniel Hemric

30. Brendan Gaughan

31. Kyle Busch

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Matt Tifft

34. Michael McDowell

35. Brad Keselowski

36. Ross Chastain

37. Cody Ware

38. B.J. McLeod

39. Tyler Reddick

40. Casey Mears

Byron and Bowman will begin the Daytona up front, but many viewers will be watching closely for the 11th lap.

At that time, the Fox broadcast will honor J.D. Gibbs, who died in January. Gibbs is the son of team owner Joe Gibbs; his drivers are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones.

Hamlin has an admirable plan to support the J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund, and the donations could start Sunday.

Hamlin rounds out the top 10 of the starting order, which also includes a pair of fellow past Daytona 500 winners.

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano qualified third and fourth, respectively, thanks to their victories in Thursday's Gander RV Duel races. They'll start behind the young Hendrick teammates who grabbed their front-row spots in last Sunday's qualifying.

Byron will be driving his first race with crew chief Chad Knaus. Interestingly, his outstanding 16-year stint on the headset for Jimmie Johnson began the same way: atop the Daytona order.

Johnson wound up 15th during his Daytona debut in 2002. The seven-time series champion has caused quite a stir throughout race week, twice initiating contact in other races. Johnson might have a few more enemies Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Busch, who didn't take kindly to Johnson's maneuver in Duel 1, will start 31st. As Busch makes his way through the field, we'll be monitoring whether anything happens between the No. 18 and No. 48.