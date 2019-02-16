Daytona 500 2019: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Daytona 500 2019: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule, Live Stream and MoreFebruary 16, 2019
Hendrick Motorsports will start on the front row of the Daytona 500, the first and most popular race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season.
William Byron earned the pole for the Great American Race and will be flanked by teammate Alex Bowman. Hendrick's other drivers, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott, qualified 17th and 18th.
Austin Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500 with a last-lap pass of Aric Almirola, and the reigning champion will start 20th.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 17
Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup
1. William Byron
2. Alex Bowman
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6. Clint Bowyer
7. Paul Menard
8. Aric Almirola
9. Matt DiBenedetto
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Martin Truex Jr.
12. Kurt Busch
13. Bubba Wallace
14. Ryan Blaney
15. Chris Buescher
16. Jamie McMurray
17. Jimmie Johnson
18. Chase Elliott
19. Ryan Newman
20. Austin Dillon
21. Ryan Preece
22. Ty Dillon
23. Daniel Suarez
24. David Ragan
25. Parker Kligerman
26. Kyle Larson
27. Landon Cassill
28. Erik Jones
29. Daniel Hemric
30. Brendan Gaughan
31. Kyle Busch
32. Corey LaJoie
33. Matt Tifft
34. Michael McDowell
35. Brad Keselowski
36. Ross Chastain
37. Cody Ware
38. B.J. McLeod
39. Tyler Reddick
40. Casey Mears
Byron and Bowman will begin the Daytona up front, but many viewers will be watching closely for the 11th lap.
At that time, the Fox broadcast will honor J.D. Gibbs, who died in January. Gibbs is the son of team owner Joe Gibbs; his drivers are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones.
Hamlin has an admirable plan to support the J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund, and the donations could start Sunday.
Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall
Denny Hamlin’s charity will donate $111 to the J.D. Gibbs Legacy fund for every lap that Hamlin leads this season #NASCAR
Hamlin rounds out the top 10 of the starting order, which also includes a pair of fellow past Daytona 500 winners.
Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano qualified third and fourth, respectively, thanks to their victories in Thursday's Gander RV Duel races. They'll start behind the young Hendrick teammates who grabbed their front-row spots in last Sunday's qualifying.
Byron will be driving his first race with crew chief Chad Knaus. Interestingly, his outstanding 16-year stint on the headset for Jimmie Johnson began the same way: atop the Daytona order.
Jenna Fryer @JennaFryer
Chad Knaus led Jimmie Johnson to his first career pole in their first race together, the 2002 Daytona 500. Chad Knaus led William Byron to his first career pole in their first race together, the 2019 Daytona 500.
Johnson wound up 15th during his Daytona debut in 2002. The seven-time series champion has caused quite a stir throughout race week, twice initiating contact in other races. Johnson might have a few more enemies Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Busch, who didn't take kindly to Johnson's maneuver in Duel 1, will start 31st. As Busch makes his way through the field, we'll be monitoring whether anything happens between the No. 18 and No. 48.
