Watch Stephen Curry's Mom Sonya Hit Underhand Halfcourt Shot at All-Star Weekend

Watch Stephen Curry's Mom Sonya Hit Underhand Halfcourt Shot at All-Star WeekendFebruary 16, 2019
Any assumption that Stephen Curry got all of his shooting talent from his father, Dell Curry, was proven wrong on Friday.
Stephen's mom, Sonya, took a page out of his playbook at the Carole Hoefener Center to start the NBA All-Star Weekend by sinking a half-court shot:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
He get it from his mama. @StephenCurry30 mom Sonya Curry makes halfcourt underhand shot. https://t.co/3KQEGAzSSK
After making her half-court heave, Sonya wasn't about to let her sons forget they were bested by their mom:
Steve Reed @SteveReedAP
Sonya Curry to her NBA sons Steph and Seth: “I got the belt!” That after beating the boys with a halfcourt shot in a family shooting competition Friday at the new and beautifully refurbished Curry Court in Charlotte. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/lDx9vsZ6n3
They were hosting a Curry Family Foundation event, with the family divided into four teams. Sonya and Dell were partnered up against three other duos, including Stephen and his wife, Ayesha, Seth and his girlfriend, Callie Rivers, and Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee and his wife, Sydel—Stephen and Seth's sister.
With the uncertainty around Kevin Durant's long-term status in Golden State, Sonya's shooting touch would make her a fine replacement if the team goes looking for help this summer.
