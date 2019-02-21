Which MLB Team Has the Most Elite Young Talent?

2 of 12

20. Detroit Tigers: 15 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): 3B Jeimer Candelario (2.5)

Key Prospects (Lists): RHP Casey Mize (3), RHP Matt Manning (3), SS Isaac Paredes (1), RHP Dane Dunning (1), RHP Franklin Perez (1), OF Daz Cameron (1)

The Detroit Tigers have designated hitter Christin Stewart and right-hander Joe Jimenez locked into major league roles alongside Jeimer Candelario. They also have a farm system that's nearly ready for the top 10.

19. Toronto Blue Jays: 15 Points

Key Prospects (Lists): 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), SS Bo Bichette (3), RHP Nate Pearson (3), C Danny Jansen (2), RHP Eric Pardinho (2), 3B Jordan Groshans (1), SS Kevin Smith (1)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are two of many goodies within the Toronto Blue Jays' No. 3 farm system. In the meantime, they have potentially solid regulars in shortstop Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and outfielder Billy McKinney at the major league level.

18. Milwaukee Brewers: 15 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): LHP Josh Hader (2.7), SS Orlando Arcia (2.5)

Key Prospects (Lists): 2B Keston Hiura (3), RHP Corbin Burnes (1), RHP Zack Brown (1)

Josh Hader is on the short list for the most dominant relief pitchers in MLB, and Orlando Arcia at least brings slick defense to the table. Also worth mentioning is pitcher Freddy Peralta, who should produce in some capacity for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

17. Colorado Rockies: 16 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): RHP German Marquez (4.7), RHP Antonio Senzatela (2.1)

Key Prospects (Lists): INF Brendan Rodgers (3), 2B Garrett Hampson (1), 3B Colton Welker (1), RHP Peter Lambert (1)

German Marquez was as good as any pitcher not named Jacob deGrom in the second half of 2018. And if Antonio Senzatela doesn't live up to his billing in 2019, outfielder David Dahl or infielder Ryan McMahon might surpass theirs for the Colorado Rockies this year.

16. Philadelphia Phillies: 17 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): RHP Seranthony Dominguez (2.4), RHP Zach Eflin (2.2)

Key Prospects (Lists): 3B Alec Bohm (2), SS Luis Garcia (2), RHP Adonis Medina (1), RHP Spencer Howard (1), LHP JoJo Romero (1)

Right-hander Victor Arano actually qualified as a lesser star, but Roster Resource is correct in projecting him to fall short of the Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day roster. On the plus side, outfielder Nick Williams and shortstop Scott Kingery can more than make up for his absence.

15. Cincinnati Reds: 19 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): SS Jose Peraza (2.7)

Key Prospects (Lists): INF/OF Nick Senzel (3), OF Taylor Trammell (3), 3B Jonathan India (3), RHP Hunter Greene (3), RHP Tony Santillan (2)

The Cincinnati Reds' No. 6 farm system is the star of the show here, but don't overlook outfielder Jesse Winker or right-handers Tyler Mahle and Sal Romano, as they round out the team's cast of young stars.

14. New York Mets: 19 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): RHP Edwin Diaz (3.5), SS Amed Rosario (2.0*)

Key Prospects (Lists): SS Andres Gimenez (3), 1B Peter Alonso (3), SS Ronny Mauricio (2), 3B Mark Vientos (1)

Edwin Diaz, formerly of the Mariners, was the best reliever in MLB last season. Like Arcia in Milwaukee, Amed Rosario at least has a good glove to offer the New York Mets. Further, right-hander Robert Gsellman is a versatile reliever deserving of a shoutout.

13. Oakland Athletics: 19 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): 1B Matt Olson (4.3), CF Ramon Laureano (2.1)

Key Prospects (Lists): LHP Jesus Luzardo (3), LHP A.J. Puk (3), C Sean Murphy (3)

Matt Olson might be the best first baseman in the American League, and Ramon Laureano looks like an underrated rising star. Infielder Franklin Barreto, formerly a top prospect, is another youngster who can make a name for himself with the Oakland Athletics.

12. Los Angeles Angels: 22 Points

Lesser Stars (High WAR): DH Shohei Ohtani (2.8), RHP Jaime Barria (2.6), 2B David Fletcher (2.0)

Key Prospects (Lists): OF Jo Adell (3), RHP Griffin Canning (3), OF Brandon Marsh (1)

Alas, Shohei Ohtani is only a DH this year. But he has superstar ability even in that capacity, and neither Jaime Barria nor David Fletcher should be underestimated as regular contributors for the Los Angeles Angels. Meanwhile, Jo Adell is trending toward the inner circle of household-name prospects.

11. Cleveland Indians: 22 Points

Superstars (High WAR): SS Francisco Lindor (7.9)

Lesser Stars (High WAR): RHP Shane Bieber (2.8)

Key Prospects (Lists): RHP Triston McKenzie (3), 3B Nolan Jones (3), C/3B Noah Naylor (1)

Without question, Francisco Lindor is the MLB's best 25-and-under player. Shane Bieber is much better than last year's 4.55 ERA suggests. And don't overlook left-handed slugger Jake Bauers, who could supply the Cleveland Indians with a good deal of power.