Mike Trout, Mookie Betts Headline MLB Network's List of Top 100 Players

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts headline MLB Network's "Top 100 Right Now" list as the 2019 season approaches.

Below is a look at the top 10, per MLB Network:

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets

Per MLB.com's David Alder, the rankings are determined by statistical analysis compiled by the MLB Network research team and the show's producers.

It's the sixth time Trout has captured the top spot. Add that to a resume that already includes two AL MVP awards and four runner-ups in seven full seasons in the big leagues. The only time he didn't finish in the top two of voting? A fourth-place finish in 2017.

Trout is coming off a season in which he hit .312/.460/.628 with an OPS of 1.088. His stat line included 39 home runs, 24 doubles, four triples and 79 RBI. That performance earned him his seventh consecutive All-Star selection and a sixth career Silver Slugger.

Meanwhile, Betts was able to beat Trout out for the 2018 AL MVP award by hitting .346/.438/.640 with 32 home runs, 47 doubles, five triples and 80 RBI. He also earned his third straight All-Star selection, his third career Gold Glove and his second career Silver Slugger. And he did all that while leading the Boston Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 victories, and ultimately a World Series title.

This analytics clearly do not weigh individual awards into the equation. Not only did Trout top Betts on this list, but Nolan Arenado bested reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, Max Scherzer was above reigning NL Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom, and three AL pitchers (Chris Sale, 13th; Justin Verlander, 20th; Corey Kluber, 23rd), were ranked ahead of reigning AL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell (26th).

Of note, prized free agents Manny Machado (14th) and Bryce Harper (15th) found themselves once again closely connected as they were ranked back-to-back inside of the top 20. Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was ranked 40th overall.

