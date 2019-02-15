Cris Carter: Robert Kraft Fond of Colin Kaepernick, Could Be Tom Brady Successor

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

En esta imagen del 11 de diciembre de 2016, el quarterback de los 49ers de San Francisco, Colin Kaepernick en la banca durante la segunda mitad del juego ante los Jets de Nueva York en Santa Clara, California. Kaepernick es agente libre luego de optar por salirse de su contrato con los 49ers el viernes 3 de marzo de 2017. El veterano de seis temporadas, quien atrajo atención y encabezados la campaña anterior por no ponerse de pie durante el himno nacional, se reunió con el nuevo gerente John Lynch y el nuevo coach Kyle Shanahan, antes de tomar su decisión. (AP Foto/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Archivo)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

When Tom Brady finally decides to walk away from football, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could be a name to keep an eye on for the New England Patriots.

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said on Fox Sports 1's First Things First on Friday that he believes Kaepernick could wind up being Brady's successor in Foxborough:

"The replacement for Tom Brady ... might not come through the draft. ... I wouldn't be surprised if the Patriots looked at a guy like Kap. Like, I wouldn't be surprised. ... The Krafts are very, very fond of Colin Kaepernick. ... If someone will do it, it will be the people in New England."

         

