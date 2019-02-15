Cris Carter: Robert Kraft Fond of Colin Kaepernick, Could Be Tom Brady Successor

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

When Tom Brady finally decides to walk away from football, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could be a name to keep an eye on for the New England Patriots.

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said on Fox Sports 1's First Things First on Friday that he believes Kaepernick could wind up being Brady's successor in Foxborough:

"The replacement for Tom Brady ... might not come through the draft. ... I wouldn't be surprised if the Patriots looked at a guy like Kap. Like, I wouldn't be surprised. ... The Krafts are very, very fond of Colin Kaepernick. ... If someone will do it, it will be the people in New England."

