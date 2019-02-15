Brandon Marshall Contract Option Not Picked Up by Broncos; LB Will Be Free Agent

The Denver Broncos are not expected to pick up Brandon Marshall's option, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, clearing the way for the linebacker to become a free agent March 13.

Marshall was scheduled to have a base salary of $6.5 million in 2019, per Spotrac.

        

