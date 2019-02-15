Real Valladolid's Sergio Gonzalez Hopes Lionel Messi Rests for Barcelona Trip

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Valladolid manager Sergio Gonzalez understandably hopes Lionel Messi rests when they play Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The fixture takes place just three days before Barca take on Lyon in the UEFA Champions League, and Gonzalez would like to see Messi sit the match out in preparation.

Per Marca's M. Carmen Torres, he said: "Hopefully. If he wants to rest, I would tell him that the sofa is very good and I'm sure his is comfortable. If there are others who want to rest, let them, it's no problem."

Asked if Barcelona counterpart Ernesto Valverde will already be focusing on the clash with Lyon, he added:

"I don't think so, but even if he was it doesn't matter because they are all good players, the starters and substitutes. They are sublime players, internationals. It doesn't matter who plays, they are all world class. But, if Messi wants to rest, I insist, let him."

It comes as little wonder Gonzalez would be happy not to see Messi given his incredible form this season:

That remarkable run came to an end last Sunday when Barca were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Athletic Bilbao, their third consecutive draw in all competitions.

Per ESPN's Samuel Marsden, Barcelona's players were looking forward to taking a break from playing this week:

With no midweek fixture to contend with, they should be somewhat fresher for Saturday's clash with Valladolid.

The Blaugrana may have an eye on Tuesday, but after dropping points in their last match, they now hold just a six-point lead over Real Madrid, though Valladolid are just three points off the relegation places.