Lyon Manager Says Tanguy Ndombele Could Become a 'New Paul Pogba'

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio believes midfield star Tanguy Ndombele can emulate his France team-mate and Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Ndombele is rated as one of the most exciting prospects in European football during his time with the Ligue 1 side.

Speaking about the way Ndombele has developed to Tuttosport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Genesio said that the youngster is similar to Pogba in that he has many different facets to his game:

"He's strong physically and especially technically. Tanguy can leave three players behind with his first touch, and when he sets off, it's hard to stop him. He's precise in his passing, good at dribbling and is very intelligent

"I don't like comparisons, but, yes, Ndombele could be a new Pogba. Tanguy can play in every midfield role, he's started to score, but I want him to improve there: He needs to be an eight-10 league goal midfielder."

Genesio went on to say that Ndombele will become a midfielder "in a top club" and said he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Lyon man became a Juventus midfielder.

Ndombele has been exceptional over the last couple of campaigns, and it's no surprise the 22 year old has been linked with some high-profile football clubs across Europe.

Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports reported ahead of the previous January transfer window that United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in the player. However, Lyon wanted to keep him around and help the team's progress in the UEFA Champions League.

The competition Twitter account recently took a look at some of the Lyon man's highlights from this season's tournament:

Per WhoScored.com, it's in the Champions League where Ndombele has really caught the eye in 2018-19:

While there are stylistic differences in the way Ndombele and Pogba operate, they are two rounded players.

Ndombele is a little more defensively-minded than his compatriot, albeit his game isn't entirely centred around spoiling opposition attacks. He can win the ball back, drive forward and make contributions in the final third.

He has excelled in European competition and earned a call up for France already this season

There are areas in which he can improve. Scouted Football noted that he could be more productive on the ball when he advances into dangerous areas:

That's a trait that should emerge in time. Pogba is enjoying a free-scoring season with the Red Devils, netting 11 times in the Premier League and setting up eight goals.

Ndombele may never get to that level, although he would be delighted if he could accomplish what Pogba—a four-time Serie A champion and FIFA World Cup winner—has in the game. All the signs are that the Lyon man is moving in the right direction.