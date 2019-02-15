Fernando Llorente Sets Sights on Securing New Tottenham Hotspur Contract

TF-Images/Getty Images

Fernando Llorente says he would be "delighted" to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for another season ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

Llorente, who scored in Spurs' 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, told Cadena SER's El Larguero (h/t Goal's Nick Howson): "If I renew for one year I'll be delighted. The project here at Tottenham is very exciting, but we are also prepared for any phone call that might come through."

The striker also revealed he'd had the chance to leave Spurs in January: "I haven't had a phone call from Bilbao, but I did get a call from another club in Spain, but not a club from the south."

Moving clubs has not crossed his mind, however, as he told The Independent's Miguel Delaney:

"I don't know anything. The truth is I'm very satisfied here in Spurs. I haven't thought about leaving. I'm at a great club, I still have a contract, and my intention is to win trophies here. Right now, I'm enjoying a good moment, and I hope I can keep scoring goals and everything keeps going well."

Though Heung-Min Son and Jan Vertonghen stole the headlines at Wembley Stadium with a pair of superb volleys against the Bundesliga leaders, Llorente's late header off the bench could prove to be equally valuable.

Spurs will now take an even stronger lead with them to Dortmund for the second leg of their last-16 tie, and football writer Marc Benamram had plenty of praise for the Spaniard after the match:

The 33-year-old has been much more heavily involved than normal in recent weeks because of an injury to Harry Kane.

Although he has drawn ire from some Spurs fans for one or two glaring misses, he has contributed a lot, per The Times' Alex Kay-Jelski:

Llorente turns 34 on February 26, but having stepped up in Kane's absence, he may well have done enough to earn an extension with the Lilywhites.

Should Spurs opt to pursue a younger back-up for their main man, it seems he'll still have options elsewhere.