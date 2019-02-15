Famous Los Wins MVP for 2019 NBA Celebrity Game, Team Staley Beats Team Bird

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Comedian Famous Los scored 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting as the Home team beat the Away team 82-80 on Friday at the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Famous Los won the MVP for his performance in what was arguably the most intense and entertaining celebrity game in years.

The Home side, which was led by Basketball Hall of Famer, three-time Olympic gold medalist and 2017 NCAA tournament-winning coach Dawn Staley, had the lead 76-54 with eight minutes remaining.

However, the Away team, which was led by four-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird, cut the lead to two points after a furious charge late in the game. Down 81-73, Quavo hit a four-pointer before comedian Hasan Minhaj got a layup off a steal.

After ex-NFL wide receiver Steve Smith's free throw put the eventual winners up 82-79, 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Ray Allen was fouled at half court before he could attempt a game-winning shot for the Bird-led team.

He went to the line for two and made the first, but Smith corralled the rebound after Allen intentionally missed the second, leading to the win.

Famous Los, Allen, Jay Williams and Quavo stood out on this night

Williams, who won a national championship at Duke and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NBA draft, broke out the bag of tricks with this behind-the-back dish to Mike Colter for the Staley side:

He also showed no mercy on this coast-to-coast layup:

Williams and Allen were trading big plays like it was 2003 all over again at one point.

Allen, who had 24 points and nine rebounds, was money from behind the arc, which impressed ex-Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade:

He also added a little second-half sauce late in the game:

With 16 first-half points, Allen emerged as the game's scoring co-leader heading into the break. He shared that distinction with Famous Los, who was dominant in the first half.

Famous Los wasn't done from long range after that shot, however, as he later connected on a five-point play:

Quavo, who won the MVP last year, led all scorers with 27 points for the Bird team. He also grabbed nine boards (highlights here). After the game, he passed the MVP torch to Famous Los:

The two sides were split into Home and Away teams, with the former group all having ties to the Carolinas. The NBA used this concept in a similar fashion in 2016 when the All-Star Game was held in Toronto, although the teams then were USA vs. Canada.

The NBA introduced a new concept this year, with each team having a "hometown hero."

Retired United States Marine Jason Weinmann, who used his personal military transport vehicle to rescue victims of Hurricane Florence in September, played for the Home side.

The Away team featured James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018.