Anthony Davis Leaves Thunder vs. Pelicans with Rich Paul After Shoulder Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 14: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and head coach Alvin Gentry talk during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center on February 14, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Anthony Davis played just 16 minutes in the New Orleans Pelicans' 131-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder before he left the Smoothie King Center court with a shoulder injury Thursday.

He did not stay and watch his teammates finish the victory, as TNT cameras showed Davis leaving the arena with his agent, Rich Paul.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry refused to address the situation following the contest.

"I'm going to talk about the guys who played the game," Gentry told reporters. "They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That's what's important."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

