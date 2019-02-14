Anthony Davis Leaves Thunder vs. Pelicans with Rich Paul After Shoulder Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Anthony Davis played just 16 minutes in the New Orleans Pelicans' 131-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder before he left the Smoothie King Center court with a shoulder injury Thursday.

He did not stay and watch his teammates finish the victory, as TNT cameras showed Davis leaving the arena with his agent, Rich Paul.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry refused to address the situation following the contest.

"I'm going to talk about the guys who played the game," Gentry told reporters. "They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That's what's important."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.