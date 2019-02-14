Knicks News: Team Scouted Giannis Before 2013 NBA Draft Despite Agent's Claims

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on December 27, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greek agent, Giorgos Panou, said in the Finding Giannis documentary that the New York Knicks were the only team to not scout his client in Greece prior to the 2013 NBA draft:

However, the Knicks have claimed otherwise, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com:

The Bucks took Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in 2013. The Knicks would have needed to trade up to get the 2019 All-Star team captain, as their first-round selection was 24th that year.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

