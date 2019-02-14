Knicks News: Team Scouted Giannis Before 2013 NBA Draft Despite Agent's Claims

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greek agent, Giorgos Panou, said in the Finding Giannis documentary that the New York Knicks were the only team to not scout his client in Greece prior to the 2013 NBA draft:

However, the Knicks have claimed otherwise, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com:

The Bucks took Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in 2013. The Knicks would have needed to trade up to get the 2019 All-Star team captain, as their first-round selection was 24th that year.

