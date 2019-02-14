Knicks News: Team Scouted Giannis Before 2013 NBA Draft Despite Agent's Claims

Knicks News: Team Scouted Giannis Before 2013 NBA Draft Despite Agent's ClaimsFebruary 15, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greek agent, Giorgos Panou, said in the Finding Giannis documentary that the New York Knicks were the only team to not scout his client in Greece prior to the 2013 NBA draft:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Every team in the NBA went to Greece to scout Giannis...except the New York Knicks “Finding Giannis” premieres Saturday at 6:30 ET on TNT https://t.co/fOX4II1v4g
However, the Knicks have claimed otherwise, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks said they indeed scouted Giannis Antetokounmpo in person ahead of the 2013 NBA Draft. They say their European scouts, including Kevin Wilson, saw Antetokounmpo multiple times. Antetokounmpo’s agent, Giorgos Panou, said NYK was the lone team not to scout Giannis in person.
The Bucks took Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in 2013. The Knicks would have needed to trade up to get the 2019 All-Star team captain, as their first-round selection was 24th that year.
