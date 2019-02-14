Report: Warriors' Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Screaming at Ref vs. Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, center, yells at referee Ken Mauer, left, after being called for a technical foul, while guard Stephen Curry, right, watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Blazers won 129-107. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 for "verbally abusing and confronting" an official during Wednesday's 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter after slamming a clipboard following the officials' decision to assess a flagrant foul on Warriors forward Draymond Green:

    Why Steph Regrets Bringing Riley to Podium in 2015

    Why Steph Regrets Bringing Riley to Podium in 2015

    Who Ya Got?

    Who Ya Got?

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    Pippen: LeBron Lacks MJ's 'Clutch Gene'

    Pippen: LeBron Lacks MJ's 'Clutch Gene'

