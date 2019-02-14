Report: Warriors' Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Screaming at Ref vs. Trail Blazers

Report: Warriors' Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Screaming at Ref vs. Trail BlazersFebruary 14, 2019
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 for "verbally abusing and confronting" an official during Wednesday's 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter after slamming a clipboard following the officials' decision to assess a flagrant foul on Warriors forward Draymond Green:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
