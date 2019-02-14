Report: Warriors' Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Screaming at Ref vs. Trail Blazers

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 for "verbally abusing and confronting" an official during Wednesday's 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter after slamming a clipboard following the officials' decision to assess a flagrant foul on Warriors forward Draymond Green:

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Right Arrow Icon

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.