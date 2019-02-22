Gerald McCoy Reportedly Will Remain with Buccaneers Next Season

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is expected to remain with the team for the 2019 season, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 30-year-old is set to make a $13 million base salary in 2019. He has spent his entire nine-year career in Tampa Bay, making six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams.

The 2018 season was a major disappointment for McCoy, though, as he racked up only 28 tackles and six sacks while failing to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2011. He did lead the team with 21 quarterback hits, though.

"I have a lot of thanks from my family to the Glazer family for the opportunity that gave a kid out of south-side Oklahoma City who had never lived outside of Oklahoma until he was 22," he told reporters after the Bucs' season ended. "They took me out of Oklahoma and gave me the opportunity to make a dream a reality.

"Regardless of what people say about me or whatever, I gave this organization everything I had, on the field and off the field. People don't have the slightest idea what I gave."

Back in January, McCoy sent out a cryptic tweet that had some wondering if his time in Tampa was coming to an end:

However, Stroud noted that new Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles believe McCoy will fit in well in the team's 3-4 scheme.

It's safe to assume that McCoy shares that belief:

McCoy still has three years and more than $33 million remaining on his current contract, per Spotrac. While the two sides could still part ways at some point before the deal runs up, it appears as though he will be playing at least one more season in a Buccaneers uniform.