Diego Simeone Signs Atletico Madrid Contract Extension Until 2022

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 09: Diego Simeone coach of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Wanda Metropolitano on February 9, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Patricio Realpe/ Agencia Press South/Getty Images)
Agencia Press South/Getty Images

Diego Simeone will remain in charge of Atletico Madrid until 2022 after extending his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday.

Atleti teased the announcement on Twitter before releasing a video celebrating Simeone prolonging his tenure in the Spanish capital:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Diego Simeone renews with Atlético Madrid until 2022

    Atletico Madrid logo
    Atletico Madrid

    Diego Simeone renews with Atlético Madrid until 2022

    Into the Calderon
    via Into the Calderon

    Juve Offer Dybala for Salah 🤑

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Offer Dybala for Salah 🤑

    via Mail Online

    Bale Could Face 12-Match Ban 😳

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bale Could Face 12-Match Ban 😳

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Barca Won't Bid for De Ligt, Man City Keen

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Barca Won't Bid for De Ligt, Man City Keen

    via Mail Online