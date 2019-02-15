Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

BILBAO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 10: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on February 10, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona will be fancied to pad their lead at the top of La Liga by beating Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The Blaugrana will play after third-placed Atletico Madrid travel to Rayo Vallecano earlier in the day, with nearest rivals Real Madrid not in action until Sunday.

Barca need to rediscover the scoring touch, though, after being held to a goalless draw by 10-man Athletic Club Bilbao last time out in the league. The stalemate followed Real leaving the Camp Nou with a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Finding the net again shouldn't be a problem for a side containing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. However, much will depend on how manager Ernesto Valverde chooses to rotate his squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League game away to Ligue 1 side Lyon on Tuesday.

        

Date: Saturday, February 16

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Eleven Sports UKbeIN Sports CONNECTfuboTV

       

Odds (Per OddsChecker)

  • Barcelona: 13-73
  • Valladolid: 18-1
  • Draw: 8-1

          

Barca's status as heavy favourites with the oddsmakers is understandable, especially if Messi and Suarez are on form. They have combined for 36 goals in the Spanish top flight already this season.

Finding the right player for the left side of the front three is proving tricky for Valverde, though. Philippe Coutinho is being given his chances, but the former Liverpool playmaker continues to struggle.

Coutinho is still finding it tough to make the grade as a Barca player.
Coutinho is still finding it tough to make the grade as a Barca player.Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Even so, Coutinho has received backing from club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. He vowed Barca will keep faith with the attacking midfielder who moved from Liverpool for £142 million in January 2018, during an interview with Radio Kanal Barcelona (h/t Matt Maltby of the Daily Mirror).

Bartomeu also offered support to Dembele, who came off the bench at the San Mames Stadium. His pace and trickery could prove the key to unlocking a Valladolid defence likely to sit deep.

Valverde has enough to choose from in midfield where January import Kevin-Prince Boateng could start, as Barca keep one eye on the Champions League. The 31-year-old has begun just one game and is yet to complete 90 minutes since arriving on loan from Sassuolo during the winter transfer window.

Valverde's biggest boost comes from key centre-back Samuel Umtiti returning to training following a knee injury. Marca's M. Carmen Torres and Conor Clancy noted how "it is not out of the realms of possibility that he could play some time" against Valladolid.

Umtiti's return to training is a timely boost for the Barca defence.
Umtiti's return to training is a timely boost for the Barca defence.Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getting Umtiti some minutes would be a smart move since the Barcelona defence is better with the athletic France international at its heart. He wouldn't find a goal-shy Valladolid attack testing opposition on his return.

The visitors have found the net just 19 times this season, the fewest in La Liga, and being without injured Croatia international forward Duje Cop won't help their cause.

Expect a comfortable win for the league leaders, even if Valverde chooses to rest some of his star names.

