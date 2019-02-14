Arsene Wenger Says He Failed in Bid to Sign Jadon Sancho for Arsenal

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he tried to bring England prodigy Jadon Sancho to the Emirates Stadium.

Sancho made the switch to Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 and has proved to be a sensational acquisition for the German club. This season he's been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga despite his tender years.

Speaking about the player on beIN Sports (h/t Goal), Wenger outlined how he sought the winger before he left City for the German giants:

"I wanted to sign him from Man City when he wasn't getting games. I tried to lure him because he is from London. I tried to get him to Arsenal.

"He is one of the best players of his generation. He can dribble, he has the arrogance. There is something in there that is part of the big players."

Wenger was speaking as a pundit on beIN Sports for the UEFA Champions League matches on Wednesday. Here is more of what the Arsenal icon had to say about his pursuit of the former City star:

The 18-year-old was in action in European football's elite club competition on Wednesday, although it was a difficult night for an injury-ravaged Dortmund side at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur, as they slumped to a disappointing 3-0 loss.

The Three Lions star posted the following message on social media following the Spurs defeat:

Although he was on the losing side, there were flashes of pace, skill and invention from Sancho that illustrate why so many are excited about what he can accomplish in the game.

As relayed by Miguel Delaney of The Independent, on the night Sancho outshone his Chelsea-bound team-mate Christian Pulisic:

The Scouted Football account noted there were a few trademark dashes infield from the right flank from the youngster:

While the end product may not have been there Wednesday, that's not been the case for him so far this season, with his composure and decision-making in the final third setting him apart from so many other players in his age group.

In what has been his first season as a starter at Dortmund, Sancho has chalked up seven goals and nine assists in German football's top flight, helping his side to the summit of the Bundesliga table.

It would have been intriguing to see how Sancho would have fared at Arsenal, albeit he may have ended up in the Bundesliga anyway. Two of Gunners' elite young players in Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are currently on loan at RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, respectively.