The Most Overrated 5-Star CFB Recruits in the 2020 Class

0 of 5

Greg Powers/Scout.com

The 2020 recruiting class is now the focus of the college football world, as the 2019 class is yesterday's news.

The next generation of stars must play another season of high school football before jumping into primetime Saturday action. However, that doesn't mean we can't start projecting how the 5-star prospects will perform.

The recruiting ranking system has its flaws, but it generally identifies the best players effectively. Some will fall short of expectations, but most are impactful.

Here, we've identified the most overrated 5-star recruits in the 2020 class. These players won't necessarily be total busts, but read on to find out why they're at risk of not living up to the hype.