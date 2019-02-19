Building the Perfect College Football Offense for 2019

11 of 11

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

When Trey Adams is healthy, there's not a better offensive lineman in the country.

Unfortunately for the Washington Huskies and coach Chris Petersen, he wasn't in 2018, and now the NFL is going to be watching closely to see if he can return to his All-American form this season in Seattle.

After the season-opening loss to Auburn in '18, Adams was forced to have back surgery because of two bulging discs. He told the News Tribune's Lauren Kirschman it felt like somebody was digging a coat hanger into his back and that by the end of camp, he couldn't even sit down.

He was on track to return from a season-ending torn anterior cruciate knee ligament that came against Arizona State in October of 2017.

"I've worked all year to get to this spot, to feel this way," Adams told Kirschman about returning for the Oregon State game and ultimately finishing out the season in the Rose Bowl. "It works out that we're going to the Rose Bowl and we got one game left. It's going to be amazing."

His fifth season could be his best for the Huskies, and it's very important to a "new" team that he is his old self. With quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin gone, the Huskies are going to be a new-look team.

If Georgia transfer Jacob Eason wins the job, as expected, Adams guarding his blind side will go a long way in determining how successful he can be in the Pac-12. Nobody is going to have any sympathy on the conference champions replacing that much talent, and if Adams is back, he can help cover many warts.

There's no question he belongs among college football's best when he's on the field.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Sports Reference andCFBStats.com. All recruiting information is from 247Sports, and rankings are from the 247Sports composite.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @Brad_Shepard.