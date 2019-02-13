NFL Draft 2019 Odds: Nick Bosa Leads Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins for No. 1 Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Kliff Kingsbury says the Arizona Cardinals are sticking with Josh Rosen as their franchise quarterback.

The oddsmakers believe him.

For now.

Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa (-175; bet $175 to win $100) remains the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in April's draft, per BetOnline. Kyler Murray has risen to second at +300 following his announcement that he intends to forgo a baseball career to play in the NFL.

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (+400) is the only other player with odds better than 10-1. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (+1200), Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver (+1400) and Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen (+1400) are the only other players listed.

Bosa has been the favorite to be the top pick for most of the draft process. He was limited to three games in the 2018 season due to a core muscle injury, marring what was expected to be a massive junior season. The brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Nick recorded 34 tackles and 8.5 sacks as a sophomore on his way to first-team All-Big Ten honors.

"It was definitely one of the harder things I've went through in my life, just getting injured in the year that I was getting ready to blow it all out and have a really fun year," Bosa told reporters of his injury. "But it's past me now and I have to look forward."

Perhaps the only thing preventing Bosa from being the runaway favorite is the presence of Murray, who has drawn rave reviews from Kingsbury.

"Kyler is a freak. ... I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could," Kingsbury said in October when he was still Texas Tech's head coach.

Kingsbury clarified his comments Tuesday, calling Josh Rosen "our guy." The Cardinals took Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in last April's draft.

"Our feelings toward Josh haven't waned or changed or anything," Kingsbury told reporters. "I get we have the first pick (in the upcoming NFL draft) and so there's going to be a million scenarios over the next three months that are going to come up, but no, Josh is our guy."

If Kingsbury sticks to his word, it appears smart money is on Bosa. That said, the Cardinals staked their future on hiring Kingsbury; it might behoove them to go all-in on the quarterback he wants rather than trying to make it work with a guy who looked shaky last season.