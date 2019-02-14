FA Cup 2019: 5th-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to Chelsea in the glamour tie of the FA Cup on Monday, with the fifth-round matches taking place over four days.

Premier League champions Manchester City will expect an easy day at the office as they visit Newport County on Saturday.

Top-flight sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are both in action. The teams take on Derby County and Doncaster Rovers, respectively.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will want to cap off a fantastic campaign with a significant cup run, with a trip to Bristol City facing the Molineux Stadium club.

Fifth-Round Matches and Score Predictions

Friday, Feb. 15

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET—Queens Park Rangers vs. Watford. BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), [1-2]

Saturday, Feb. 16

12:30 p.m. GMT/ 7:30 a.m. ET—Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Derby. BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), [1-2]

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET—AFC Wimbledon vs. Millwall. ESPN+ (U.S.), [1-3]

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET—Newport vs. Manchester City. BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), [0-6]

Sunday, Feb. 17

1 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET—Bristol City vs. Wolves. BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), [2-1]

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET—Doncaster vs. Crystal Palace. BBC One (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), [1-3]

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET—Swansea City vs. Brentford. BBC Wales (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), [2-3]

Monday, Feb. 18

7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET—Chelsea vs. Manchester United. BBC One (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), [3-0]

Latest Odds to Win the FA Cup (via Oddschecker)

Manchester City: 6-5

Chelsea: 11-2

Manchester United: 6-1

Wolves: 9-1

Crystal Palace: 12-1

Watford: 17-1

Brighton: 22-1

Derby: 61-1

Swansea: 104-1

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

After suffering a morale-sapping defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United will intend on bouncing back against a Chelsea team facing an identity crisis.

The Blues began the season in fine form under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but the starting XI has failed to settle under the Italian's philosophy he developed at Napoli.

United have been in great shape after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. However, interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer experienced his first loss in 12 games in all competitions on Tuesday.

The Norwegian also watched two of his most important players limp off the field of play against PSG, with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard nursing injuries.

According to Chris Wheeler for MailOnline, the pair could miss the trip to Stamford Bridge, leaving United short of the mobility Solskjaer has relied upon.



Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have remained around the fringes of the starting XI. Sanchez was poor against PSG, but the United boss might have little choice but to start both men.

Sarri has admitted he is feeling the heat at Chelsea after his side were deconstructed by a rampant Manchester City in the Premier League. The 6-0 loss was unprecedented, and the Blues have gone from bad to worse in recent months.

The potential absence of Martial and Lingard would be a blessing for the hosts, allowing Sarri to control the game without the threat of a high press—a tactic City used to humble Chelsea's midfield and defence.

United certainly do not have the weapons the Premier League champions possess, and Solskjaer might have to find a refreshed tactical plan to keep his team moving forward.

Newport vs. Manchester City

This might not turn out to be the greatest day in Newport's 107-year history. Reformed in 1989 after going out of business, the Welsh team face the most daunting of prospects as they battle arguably the best team on the planet.

City are just hitting top form. Pep Guardiola has got his squad in ruthless shape, and Newport could be blown away by the sheer toxic venom of their opponents.

The EFL League Two side are hovering in mid-table, and they do not possess the acumen needed for such an encounter.

However, the magic of the cup is what makes this tournament special. Any victory for the Exiles would constitute one of the biggest upsets in English football history.

Guardiola will surely rotate his starting XI, with a host of players desperate for minutes before they enter the final weeks of the season.

The Spanish coach has respected the FA Cup by fielding strong units, and City will want to kill this game as early as possible.

The race for silverware will become red hot in no time at all. City will be at the business end of the chase, and they will expect to find themselves at Wembley Stadium for the final.