Manchester United, PSG Charged by UEFA for Fan Conduct During UCL Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been hit with charges after the two clubs met in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The disciplinary board of European football's governing body has detailed the charges related to fan conduct, per Henry Winter of The Times:

The incidents came during PSG's 2-0 win in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Old Trafford.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone has detailed the extent of damage said to have been caused by supporters in the away end:

Tensions in the stands were running high throughout the match, with some United fans focusing their ire on Angel Di Maria. PSG winger Di Maria saw a bottle thrown toward him when he went to take a corner, according to Sky Sports.

The same source noted how "a hole was punched into the roof of a tram by supporters attending the match."

Meanwhile, Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News noted how amnesty bins and security checks weren't enough to prevent certain travelling fans getting flares into the stadium.

Di Maria played for the Red Devils during the 2014/15 season. He arrived in Manchester for a fee of £59.7 million as United's then-record signing, but he left after just one season, moving to the French capital in a deal worth £44.3 million.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 30-year-old quieted his critics by assisting both of Les Parisiens' goals. His corner was met by Presnel Kimpembe, while Di Maria teed up the lively Kylian Mbappe for the second.

Despite the comfortable nature of PSG's victory, disciplinary issues weren't limited to the stands. Referee Daniele Orsato dished out 10 yellow cards, with six going to United players, including two for playmaker Paul Pogba, who was sent off in the penultimate minute after his rash challenge on Dani Alves was deemed a second bookable offence.

Pogba will now miss the second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 6. Both clubs will have found out the extent of UEFA's punishment before then.