Finn Balor Beats Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush to Win IC Title at Elimination Chamber

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Finn Balor beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

Evening up the numbers game, the Irishman took The Almighty out of the picture with a diving splash over the top rope to the outside. He then rolled Rush into the ring and hit the Coup de Grace.

Having lost the intercontinental title despite not technically being defeated, Lashley took out his frustrations on his tag team partner.

Ever since Balor fell to Brock Lesnar in a Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, The Almighty has targeted him and attempted to capitalize on the beating The Beast Incarnate gave him.

Just one night after he was rag-dolled by Lesnar, Lashley attacked him on Raw and laid him out with multiple spinebusters. That led to Balor believing he had been granted an Intercontinental Championship match on Raw.

Instead, Lashley had Rush face Balor in a match that saw The Extraordinary Man prevail.

As a result of his win over The Almighty's hype man, Balor was given a title match at Elimination Chamber with the caveat he had to face both Lashley and Rush in a handicap match.

In October, Balor and Lashley had a brief rivalry that led to a pair of matches on Raw. The Irishman won both, which may have had something to do with The Almighty attempting to bully him in more recent times.

Lashley was oozing with confidence entering Elimination Chamber on the heels of beating both Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match to become intercontinental champion for the first time.

Despite his momentum as well as his size and strength advantage, however, Lashley seemingly did everything in his power to avoid a fair, one-on-one encounter with Balor. By adding Rush to the Elimination Chamber match, he again managed to stack the deck in his favor.

While Rush is largely presented as a lackey on Raw, he is actually a supremely talented and accomplished wrestler in his own right, and his presence in the match created a unique challenge for Balor in addition to having to contend with Lashley.

The Extraordinary Man is no stranger to adversity, and he faced plenty of it during Sunday's match against a bona fide beast in Lashley and one of WWE's top cruiserweights in Rush.

Even so, Balor managed to win the IC title for the first time, and he is in line to potentially enter WrestleMania 35 with the prestigious championship around his waist.

