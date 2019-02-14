Top Landing Spots for Zachary Evans, CFB's No. 1 RB Recruit for 2020

0 of 5

247 Sports (Brian Perroni)

There may not be a more electric and exciting player to watch in the 2020 college football recruiting cycle than running back Zachary Evans. There will be plenty of teams trying to have the 5-star recruit join their program, but only a few have a legitimate shot at landing him.

As it currently stands, Evans is the top overall recruit in the country. His highlight reels are already starting to take the internet by storm, and it's also getting the attention of some of the biggest schools and coaches in college football.

There are a number of factors that will play into Evans' decision. The opportunity to play in his home state of Texas will be a consideration, but he'll also be considering factors such as playing time, title chances, coaching systems and simply whether or not the school has already expressed interest.

With that being said, let's take a look at some of the top potential landing spots for Evans in 2020.