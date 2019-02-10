Watch Warriors' Steve Kerr Recruit Bryce Harper Amid Giants Rumors

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows something about winning championships in the Bay Area, and he made his pitch to MLB free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

"That would be fun," he told reporters when asked about the possibility Harper could sign with the San Francisco Giants. "I would love it if Bryce Harper came here. Does my opinion count here? Bryce, come to the Giants. Let's go."

Even MLB got in on the fun, joking it fined the NBA coach:

Kerr's comments come after Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the team met with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas, per Maria Guardado of MLB.com:



"There is obviously mutual interest on both sides. We thought it made sense to get together. We had a good conversation over a few hours. He's obviously got a lot of suitors and a lot of interest. He's going to have some decisions to make. I think it's fair to say that was an expression of our interest level, to make the trip out there to meet with him."

Harper has a National League MVP and six All-Star Game nods on his resume and would be an ideal addition for a team that has trended in the wrong direction of late.

While the Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, they have made the playoffs just once since and finished with a 73-89 record last year. They were also 29th in the league in total runs in 2018 and could use a bat like Harper's in the order to rectify those numbers.

Kerr clearly saw the fit.