Manchester United vs. PSG: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

In the standout tie of the UEFA Champions League this week, Manchester United will welcome French champions Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in exceptional form heading into this encounter and will feel well capable of earning a first-leg advantage in this clash. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the players have been rejuvenated and the style of attacking football much more vibrant and incisive.

While they have a number of injury woes to content with, most notably the absence of Neymar, PSG will still pose a dangerous threat to United. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be under pressure to ensure the side progresses in this tournament, with domestic success already effectively wrapped up.

Here are the key viewing details for the game, how the bookmakers see it and a preview of what's to come.

Date: Tuesday, February 12

Time: 8 p.m.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), BR Live (U.S.)

It's a match that's likely to be so different to the contest many expected when the draw was initially made.

At that point the Red Devils were on their knees under former boss Jose Mourinho and he was eventually sacked after guiding the team to their worst start in Premier League history. Few would have anticipated the positive impact Solskjaer was capable of having.

The team's excellent recent run of form continued on Saturday in the Premier League, with a routine 3-0 win over Fulham chalked up. Squawka Football provided the numbers behind the high standards United are setting:

The other key facet of Solskjaer's management has been his ability to get the best out of the club's key players, most notably Paul Pogba.

In Mourinho's final game in charge at Liverpool the midfielder was an unused substitute and prior to that he'd struggled to make an impression on a consistent basis for the team. He comes into this clash in arguably the form of his United career.

At Fulham he was at the heart of everything good about United's play, bossing the midfield battle and continuing his excellent run in front of goal:

The strength United have in this area of the field in Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera will worry PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

In a boost ahead of the clash at Old Trafford he was able to welcome Marco Verratti back from injury against Bordeaux on Saturday, but in central midfield the team has lacked balance this term. Adrien Rabiot has been marginalised following his dispute over a contract, while January signing Leandro Paredes is still finding his feet.

There could be issues in other parts of the field too, as Edinson Cavani hobbled out of the Bordeaux game with an issue. Tuchel doesn't appear confident of his chances of being involved:

With Thomas Meunier also picking up a knock in that contest, PSG are likely to be depleted in a number of areas on Tuesday. United will still need to be wary of Kylian Mbappe though, as he's netted 25 times already in all competitions this term.

Even so, the momentum appears to be with the Red Devils as they gear up for this encounter and with Old Trafford likely to provide a hostile backdrop for the visiting players, this has the potential to be a night to remember for Solskjaer and his side.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 PSG