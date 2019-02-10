Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Fight; Anderson Silva Eyes Nick Diaz at UFC 237

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has said he'd like to fight Nate Diaz for a third time at UFC 237, while Anderson Silva has proposed a showdown with Diaz's brother Nick on the same card.

McGregor was active on social media following UFC 234 and made it clear he would like a trilogy fight at the upcoming event in Curitiba, Brazil:

The Irishman has fought Nate on a couple of occasions already, with Diaz winning the first bout and McGregor winning the second.

In addition, Silva was speaking about his possible plans for UFC 237 following his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in Melbourne and said he'd be keen to face off against Nick in a repeat of their 2015 showdown, per Ken Pishna of MMA Weekly.

"I have a chance for fight in my city where everything start," he said. "I think make sense fight me and Nick Diaz in Curitiba. Let's go see. It's just waiting for Dana [White] because it's not time to make the good decisions or not; hopefully we'll fight in Curitiba."

McGregor also paid tribute to Silva on Twitter:



The first fight between Silva and Diaz was eventually ruled a no contest following the former's failed drug test.

Chamatkar Sandhu of ESPN is excited by the prospect of a second meeting between the two:



If McGregor and Nate were to fight for a third time, there'd be excitement among the MMA fanbase, as the pair have been involved in two gripping fights that were accompanied by equally entertaining buildups.

In the first, Diaz made McGregor submit, while the second went the full five rounds before it was deemed the Irishman won the fight via a majority decision. Diaz has not fought since that loss in 2016, while McGregor was well beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

Now 43, Silva is in the twilight of his career, and it'd be fitting for him to have potentially his final fight in Brazil.

The veteran is one of sport's greatest-ever competitors, with his UFC middleweight title reign of 2,457 days—which included 16 wins—still the longest in UFC history.