UFC 234 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Rod Laver Arena played host to UFC 234 in Melbourne, but it didn't house the middleweight main event fans thought they were going to see.

After Robert Whittaker had to pull out of his title defense versus Kelvin Gastelum, middleweight contenders Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva were elevated to the main slot. Their three-round stand-up battle proved to excite and captivate fans.

Adesanya got his hand raised in a unanimous decision win. Now he looks toward potentially usurping Gastelum and becoming the next title challenger. Should he get that right?

Well, it's time for us to answer that question by grabbing our matchmaking hat.

Pick up the phone and dial UFC president Dana White. Let's get his ear and tell him what the right fights to make are following UFC 234. Ready?

Here are the matches to make for every winner and loser on the Melbourne card.