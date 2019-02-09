Hasan Salihamidzic Backs Robert Lewandowski Amid Didi Hamann Criticism

TF-Images/Getty Images

Hasan Salihamidzic called Didi Hamann "a problem for Sky" amid an ongoing war of words between the former Germany international midfielder and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern chief executive Salihamidzic accused Hamann of "creating a campaign" against the club's prolific No. 9. Salihamidzic spoke after Die Roten beat Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday to move to within five points of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski scored the second in a 3-1 victory and later received backing from Salihamidzic, who told Sky in Germany (h/t ESPN FC's Mark Lovell), "I believe he is creating a campaign against [Lewandowski] because I don't think he can really watch the games."

Salihamidzic was also keen to praise Lewandowski for not only his goals but also for his ability to lead the squad: "I have to praise Robert's performance today. He's playing like a genuine leader. He's having the most complete season with us, getting involved in play and is our top scorer. Therefore, I cannot understand why Didi Hamann criticised him like that."

TF-Images/Getty Images

It's hard to find fault with Salihamidzic's assessment of Lewandowski. The 30-year-old has found the net 25 times in all competitions already this season and has also supplied seven assists, further proof of his status as a complete striker.

Lewandowski remains the most important player in the Bayern lineup. He is the focal point who is almost singlehandedly keeping Die Roten in the title race during what has been a troubled campaign.

Manager Niko Kovac's tactics have been questioned during his first season in charge. Meanwhile, a slew of injuries to key players, including wing duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, has left Bayern trailing rivals Dortmund.

Even so, Lewandowski's performance levels have remained high, with his ability to find the net the one constant for Kovac.

LFC Foundation/Getty Images

However, Hamann has been far from impressed with the Poland international's efforts. The former Liverpool midfielder, who also played for Bayern, recently chided Lewandowski for his "theatrics" on the pitch.

The response from the player's agent, Maik Barthel, was swift, as he questioned Hamann's "tactical understanding."

Lewandowski then followed his agent's lead on Wednesday by dubbing Hamann "flat-out stupid" after Bayern beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 after extra time in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Bayern's willingness to back their star man is not only understandable it's also essential given how reliant the team remains on him.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The reliance will be further tested when Die Roten travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the first leg of the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League on Feb. 19.

Fellow forward Thomas Muller is suspended for the trip to Merseyside, while there's no obvious backup to Lewandowski after Sandro Wagner was sold to Tianjin Teda.

Bayern need an in-form Lewandowski to have a chance of negotiating a tough tie against last season's beaten finalists. So far it looks as though Hamann's criticism is motivating the striker to prove his detractors wrong.