Watch Harvard Beat Columbia in Thrilling 3OT Game Featuring 2 Buzzer-Beaters

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The men's basketball teams for Columbia and Harvard need to buy lottery tickets after what happened in the Crimson's 98-96 win over the Lions on Friday night.

The game featured three last-second three-point shots to force each overtime period:

Gabe Stefanini was able to get Columbia into overtime by hitting the first buzzer-beater. Bryce Aiken kept Harvard alive with the second buzzer-beater at the end of the first overtime. Jake Killingsworth played the role of hero for Columbia in the second overtime period.

Aiken scored the game's final two points on free throws with 15 seconds remaining. Stefanini had a chance to tie things up again, but his three-point attempt at the end of the third overtime was unsuccessful.

The key takeaway from this game is that Ivy League basketball is not to be taken for granted. Columbia and Harvard put on a show the likes of which fans would typically only see in a video game or an overly scripted Hollywood movie.