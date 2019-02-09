Watch Harvard Beat Columbia in Thrilling 3OT Game Featuring 2 Buzzer-Beaters

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Bryce Aiken #11 of the Harvard Crimson reacts to being fouled in the lane by the Yale Bulldogs during the second half at The Palestra during an Ivy League tournament semifinal matchup on March 11, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Yale won 73-71. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The men's basketball teams for Columbia and Harvard need to buy lottery tickets after what happened in the Crimson's 98-96 win over the Lions on Friday night.  

The game featured three last-second three-point shots to force each overtime period:

Gabe Stefanini was able to get Columbia into overtime by hitting the first buzzer-beater. Bryce Aiken kept Harvard alive with the second buzzer-beater at the end of the first overtime. Jake Killingsworth played the role of hero for Columbia in the second overtime period. 

Aiken scored the game's final two points on free throws with 15 seconds remaining. Stefanini had a chance to tie things up again, but his three-point attempt at the end of the third overtime was unsuccessful. 

The key takeaway from this game is that Ivy League basketball is not to be taken for granted. Columbia and Harvard put on a show the likes of which fans would typically only see in a video game or an overly scripted Hollywood movie. 

Related

    Report: Virginia's Tony Bennett Coveted by Bruins

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Virginia's Tony Bennett Coveted by Bruins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star Anthony Edwards Set to Announce Monday

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5-Star Anthony Edwards Set to Announce Monday

    author: Ryan McMullen
    via Zagsblog

    NCAA to Review Policies That Sports Betting Could Impact

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA to Review Policies That Sports Betting Could Impact

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Lagerald Vick Taking Leave from Kansas

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Lagerald Vick Taking Leave from Kansas

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report