Arthur Melo Out 3-4 Weeks with Hamstring Injury, Barcelona Announce

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona announced on Friday that midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the next three to four weeks because of a hamstring injury:

The midfielder will miss La Liga games against Athletic Bilbao, Valladolid and Sevilla and also the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Lyon, per the club's official website.

Barcelona then play two games against Real Madrid, in the Copa del Rey and in La Liga, and Arthur may be forced to sit those fixtures out too.

The Brazilian only joined Barcelona in July 2018, but he's quickly become an important part of Ernesto Valverde's side and has made 27 appearances for the club in all competitions:

WhoScored.com highlighted how good he is in possession:

His performances this season have earned him comparisons with a Barcelona legend:

Yet Barcelona will have to cope without the talented Brazilian for the next month amid a busy run of fixtures.

ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden noted the options available to Valverde:

Arturo Vidal looks the most likely replacement for Arthur. The Chilean is also in his first season at the club after a summer move from Bayern Munich. He's become an important squad member after a slow start to life at the Camp Nou.

Valverde could also look to use young midfielder Carles Alena, who has made the jump from Barcelona B to the first-team squad this season.

The 21-year-old has already been handed starts in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and may be afforded more opportunities to impress at the Camp Nou.