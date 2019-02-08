Santiago Solari Responds to Isco's Real Madrid Complaints

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has responded to Isco's complaints that he is being denied playing opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid boss was asked directly about the Spain international on Friday and offered his view on the current situation, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC.

"The job of a professional footballer is to train at 100 percent to be ready for the team. All our players are training very well in every session, so that the team can be on the front foot in games.

"Being a footballer is about working hard and putting your talent to the service of the team. All the players are thinking of the team, and focused on the next game."

Isco has made it clear what he thinks about his reduced role at Real Madrid:

The 26-year-old could miss Real Madrid's next fixture against against Atletico Madrid on Saturday due to a back ailment, per Mario Cortegana at AS.

Solari took charge of Real Madrid after Julen Lopetegui was fired in October 2018. Isco was a regular under Lopetegui but has fallen out of favour under Solari.

Isco has spent 767 minutes on the bench this season, more than any other player in La Liga, according to Marca's David Pecker.

Opta noted that Real Madrid have coped well without the Spain international:

Former Real Madrid player Ruben de la Red has offered his view on the current situation, per Gonzalo Castro at AS.

"Real Madrid is a club that does not wait for anyone," he said. "Every player in the squad is good enough to take your place and so whoever isn't performing to the required level will be left behind."

Isco is a talented footballer but will not be happy with life on the bench. His situation looks unlikely to change while Solari is in charge, and he may attract attention from clubs around Europe in the summer transfer window.