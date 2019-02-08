Danny Ainge: Kyrie Irving, Celtics Still 'Engaged' on Contract Promise

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge remains confident Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the team should he opt out of his contract in the summer.

Ainge discussed the situation Friday in an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston (via ESPN.com):

"The way I viewed the situation is that I think a lot of people, because of Kyrie's announcement at the beginning of the year, thought that it was a marriage. And I think that it's more like an engagement. And we're going to get married on July 1st. I think that engagement is still on, as far as I know. In my individual conversations with Kyrie, we're still engaged but we really can't make those vows, sign that contract until July 1st."

During a fan event in October, Irving indicated he planned on staying with the Celtics:

The 2018-19 season hasn't quite gone according to plan for Boston, however. The Celtics (35-20) sit fourth in the Eastern Conference despite being considered a preseason title contender, with Irving critical at times of the team's younger players.

Irving told reporters in January he had spoken with former teammate LeBron James and gained a better understanding of how he should approach his role as one of the Celtics' veteran leaders.

With those comments, it seemed as though the six-time All-Star guard was going to cut out the off-court drama. Instead, he opened an entirely different can of worms when addressing his future. When asked Feb. 1 whether he was changing his mind about re-signing with Boston, Irving said, "Ask me July 1."

Irving has plenty of incentive to stay with the Celtics. The team is poised to be one of the Eastern Conference's top title contenders for the next few years, and Ainge is positioned well to acquire Anthony Davis in the offseason.

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Wednesday that Ainge didn't provide specific promises to the New Orleans Pelicans but that "the Celtics have made it clear that they will be ready and willing to offer an explosive package when the time arrives, and that no specific player will be off limits in negotiations."

Granted, few expected Irving to demand a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017. He was playing alongside one of the greatest players in NBA history and was essentially guaranteed a fourth straight Finals trip.

When it comes to Irving's impending free agency, nothing can be entirely off the table.