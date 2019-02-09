Manchester City vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester City face a stern examination of their Premier League title credentials on Sunday when they take on Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side moved back to the top of the table on Wednesday with victory over Everton, but will be knocked off top spot if Liverpool avoid defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be keen to take all three points to stay ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for fourth place.

Date: Sunday, February 10

Time: 4 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Manchester City 1-2, Chelsea 11-2, Draw 15-4

Match Preview

Manchester City's resources will be tested against Chelsea as they face their third Premier League match in a week. The champions beat Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday and followed that up with a 2-0 victory at Everton.

Guardiola has confirmed he will be without Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy for the match:

The City boss also said "it's quite possible" midfielder Kevin de Bruyne may not start Sunday's clash, per Charlotte Duncker at the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester City head into the game on a strong run of form with 10 wins from their last 11 games in all competitions. However, they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December and can't afford many more slip ups if they are to retain their title.

Chelsea head into the match fresh from thrashing Huddersfield Town 5-0 last time out.

The match saw January signing Gonzalo Higuain score his first goals since joining on loan from Juventus.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has been impressed with his link-up play with Eden Hazard:

Chelsea can take confidence from their record against defending Premier League champions. They are unbeaten in seven fixtures and have won their last three in a row, per the tournament's official website.

Chelsea will need Higuain and Hazard to be at their best if they are to take anything from the Etihad which has proven to be a fortress again this season.

Crystal Palace are the only team to have taken points off City at home in the league, and the Citizens have scored 29 goals in six home games in all competitions in 2019.