Deals That Should Have Happened at NBA Trade Deadline
The 2019 NBA trade deadline became a frenetic event that featured roughly 1,736 trades in the final week of legal swappage. Tobias Harris changed squads in the middle of the night, further loading a Philadelphia 76ers outfit that's—youth be damned—going for it right now with a massive tax bill on the horizon if the new-look core remains together. Harrison Barnes was traded in the middle of a game, leading to some awkward moments on the bench. The Los Angeles Lakers reeled in Anthony Davis and Nikola Vucevic Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala.
We're still not satisfied. Not every trade that should've happened came to fruition, and we're here in our hypothetical world, ready and willing to remedy that unfortunate reality.
These moves won't ever take place. That much we can guarantee. But the teams involved might be better off if that weren't the case.
Atlanta Hawks Actually Sell
Atlanta Hawks Get: Lance Stephenson, 2019 first-round pick (top-25 protected, conveys as a 2020 second-rounder if it doesn't convey in first year)
Los Angeles Lakers Get: Dewayne Dedmon
Maybe the Atlanta Hawks are convinced they can overcome an eight-game deficit and sneak into the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed. They do have a 9-13 record since Christmas.
Then again, they only have a minus-4.5 net rating over that same stretch, which tops just the Chicago Bulls (minus-9.7), New York Knicks (minus-12.1) and Cleveland Cavaliers (minus-14.3) in their half of the NBA. Trying to make a playoff push definitely isn't the plan, as general manager Travis Schlenk basically revealed to the media—without saying as much—after the deadline:
"I would say that, going into this trade deadline, our objectives were the same as they were day one when I got here. We were going to look to accumulate assets if we could. We were going to look to maintain our financial flexibility into the future. But we listened to a whole bunch of different offers. In the end, we never really found anything that met those two major objectives to us."
But getting something is still better than nothing.
Dewayne Dedmon should've drawn some interest if the price tag was dropped to a minimal amount, and the Hawks shouldn't have turned down anything for him. He's a bit too talented to aid the tanking process, would fit in nicely with a competitive roster given his three-point abilities at the 5 and is working on an expiring deal. Unless he's bought out in the coming weeks, he'll likely leave Atlanta via free agency this summer, at which point the team will recoup exactly zero value.
Maybe the Los Angeles Lakers were less likely to give the Hawks even Lance Stephenson and a first-rounder that will likely never convey as a top-30 selection after moving for Mike Muscala at the deadline. But they should've still been interested in procuring all the spacing they possibly could. Wasting a year of LeBron James is not an option, even if the team struck out on all its bigger targets.
Consider this a classic no-lose scenario for two teams with different motivations.
Detroit Pistons Find a New Point Guard
Atlanta Hawks Get: Jon Leuer, Glenn Robinson III, 2019 first-round pick (lottery protected in 2019 and 2020)
Detroit Pistons Get: DeAndre' Bembry, Vince Carter, Jeremy Lin
Nope, we're not done raiding the Hawks roster.
Even though they're coming close to adding Wayne Ellington on the buyout market, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have two more holes to fill while continuing to pursue a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
With a roster that comes out of the deadline ranked No. 7 in three-point attempts per game but No. 29 in three-point percentage, they need even more shooters. Considering Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith still comprise the uninspiring rotation at point guard, they could use another veteran presence to serve as a steady ball-handler and table-setter for the other pieces.
Jeremy Lin has quietly functioned as a steady offensive presence for Atlanta, averaging 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from downtown and 84.1 percent from the stripe. Vince Carter, who might become available as a buyout candidate before too long, is knocking down 38.3 percent of his deep attempts while taking 8.6 triples per 36 minutes—numbers only five qualified shooters are matching (Stephen Curry, Paul George, Buddy Hield, Kyle Korver and JJ Redick).
DeAndre' Bembry isn't a throw-in addition either. Though he's a non-shooter, he's a capable pick-and-roll ball-handler who commits most of his energy to athletic cuts and aggressive defense.
But that's not all Detroit would get out of this deal for three players who are owed a combined $2.6 million in 2019-20 (all of which goes to Bembry). The Pistons would also slough off the contracts of Jon Leuer ($9.5 million next year) and Glenn Robinson III (non-guaranteed $4.3 million next year) while parting with just a lottery-protected pick.
The Hawks can afford to absorb a bit more money, given the plethora of rookie-scale pacts on the books. If doing so netted them an additional first-rounder, why not take the plunge?
Philadelphia 76ers Find Wing Depth in Terrence Ross
Philadelphia 76ers Get: Terrence Ross
Orlando Magic Get: Boban Marjanovic, 2019 first-round pick (less favorable between their own and the Sacramento Kings' selection, as the more favorable conveys to the Boston Celtics)
How did Terrence Ross celebrate his enduring stay on the Orlando Magic? He went out and dropped a 32-spot against the Minnesota Timberwolves hours after the deadline passed, shooting 6-of-13 from beyond the arc to up his season-long numbers to 38.0 percent on 6.5 deep attempts per outing.
Much FOMO should be had on the part of all contenders who passed up on acquiring his perimeter acumen before Thursday had come and gone. Given their flurry of trades to rejigger their roster and keep pace in the Eastern Conference arms race, the Philadelphia 76ers may be chief among them.
While having Boban Marjanovic to continue battering opposing centers when Joel Embiid gets breathers is a nice luxury, they don't really need another massive pivot on the roster. Small-ball lineups work just fine in the 14.3 minutes per game Embiid doesn't play, especially now that Mike Scott is joining an incumbent crew that already includes Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson.*
Ross would be far more useful, shoring up a bench mob that features precious few natural wings who belong in the rotation of a contending organization. The Sixers probably don't want to count on Jonathon Simmons, James Ennis III and Furkan Korkmaz for big minutes at the 2 and 3 if JJ Redick and/or Jimmy Butler experience foul trouble or deal with the pesky injury imp.
Right now, they'll have no other choice.
Ross would solve quite a few problems, and his off-ball prowess—37.3 percent from deep on his 4.2 catch-and-shoot attempts per game—would perfectly complement a lineup brimming with shot-creators who need their touches. Surely that's worth Marjanovic, whose tenure in the City of Brotherly Love would end before he logged a single appearance, and a first-round pick for a roster already chock-full of star power.
*Marjanovic and Tobias Harris' bromance is a valid counterargument here. Who really wants to break up such a beautiful friendship?
Phoenix Suns Get Another Point Guard
Phoenix Suns Get: Patrick Beverley
Los Angeles Clippers Get: Dragan Bender, 2019 second-round pick
This isn't just an in-season play, even if Patrick Beverley and Dragan Bender are both on expiring contracts. Each could be brought back by his new front office during the 2019 offseason, granting their organizations long-term options.
Dragan Bender clearly doesn't have much of a future with the Phoenix Suns. Still 21 years old and (possibly) boasting the potential that made him the No. 4 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, he's playing just 12.2 minutes per game and has only made 21 appearances in 2018-19. That won't change anytime soon as Deandre Ayton, TJ Warren, Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. block his path to more playing time.
But the Clippers could use some cheap upside plays, and it's beneficial he's on an expiring deal as the franchise seeks to maximize its cap space for a spending frenzy during the upcoming free-agency period. If he blossoms in a new location, he becomes a retention option. If he doesn't, it only costs a different expiring contract and a second-round pick.
Taking a flier on Bender makes more sense than retaining Beverley right now, if only because the Clippers have a plethora of young guards to which they can hand more minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Sindarius Thornwell and Tyrone Wallace are all backcourt options. The 7'1" prospect from Bosnia and Herzegovina would have to compete with Wilson Chandler, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac for minutes at power forward or center, but at least he wouldn't be hindering so many other youthful commodities.
As for the Suns, their interest in Beverley is a bit more complicated, as it goes beyond the sterling nature of his fit alongside Devin Booker. (A point guard who's comfortable spotting up and plays with defensive intensity is the ideal compatriot for a rising star with Booker's game.) Having a sturdy floor general can often help tease out improvement from players who typically operate in off-ball scenarios. Even after moving for Tyler Johnson at the deadline, Phoenix doesn't have anyone who fits that profile.
Worst case, this works out for neither team. Both players escape in free agency, and only a second-round selection switches hands. Best case, one or both outfits find a long-term option. It's more likely the Suns qualify for the rosier outlook, which is why the pick goes in the opposite direction.
Mike Conley Joins the Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies Get: Dante Exum, Ricky Rubio, 2019 first-round pick (top-10 protected via Utah)
Utah Jazz Get: D.J. Augustin, Mike Conley
Orlando Magic Get: Georges Niang, Thabo Sefolosha, 2019 second-round pick (via Utah)
The Memphis Grizzlies would essentially be selling Mike Conley for Dante Exum, Ricky Rubio and a first-round pick from the Utah Jazz that would likely convey during the coming draft. Even though the two sides seem to be singing "Kumbaya" after rumors of imminent movement percolated for weeks, wouldn't you rather see this All-Star point guard who's somehow never made an All-Star roster finally get a chance to move out of the underappreciated realm?
He'd fit nicely with the Utah Jazz schemes, capably running pick-and-roll sets with Rudy Gobert while playing hard-nosed basketball on the defensive end. He's not a picture-perfect fit because of his occasional lapses on the less glamorous end and inability to hit more than 36.3 percent of his deep attempts, but giving the team another go-to scoring option makes him a massive upgrade over Ricky Rubio.
That the package also comes with D.J. Augustin, who's continuing to play underrated, turnover-averse basketball and remains one of the league's deadliest-shooting floor generals, makes it an even more obvious decision for the Salt Lake City representatives.
But back to Beale Street.
Giving up Conley is painful, yes. Getting out from under his ginormous contract ($32.5 million in 2019-20; early termination option for $34.5 million in 2020-21) while gaining access to an intriguing young guard (Exum), an expiring Rubio and a first-round pick should negate that grief.
Finally, we have the Orlando Magic, whose motivations are obvious. Smoothing the transaction from a financial standpoint by including Augustin would allow them to turn the reins over to Markelle Fultz while picking up a cheap flier (Georges Niang), an expiring salary (Thabo Sefolosha) and a second-round selection for their troubles.
Everyone is happy.
