Phil Jones Signs New Contract with Manchester United to 2023

MB Media/Getty Images

Phil Jones has signed a new contract with Manchester United that will keep him at the club until 2023.

United confirmed the new deal on Friday and explained there is also an option to extend for another year beyond 2023:

Per the club's statement, Jones said:

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club. I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development."

Jones, 26, joined United from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 as a 19-year-old.

He showed immense promise in his early days at the club and looked to be a worthy successor in the centre-back role to the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.

The Englishman has never quite lived up to that potential, but he remains a reliable option in the United back line.

Injuries have often been a problem for the centre-back during his time at Old Trafford.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

But he has enjoyed a decent run in the first team recently under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Six of the nine starts he has made this term in the Premier League have come since the Norwegian was installed as United boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Jones is making a strong case to be Victor Lindelof's permanent partner in the middle of the United defence, although Eric Bailly is another fine option Solskjaer has at his disposal.

Jones' new contract is a show of faith in the centre-back, and it is only likely to have a positive effect on his performances.