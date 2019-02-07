NBA Rumors: Kings to Sign Corey Brewer to 10-Day Contract After 76ers Stint

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly adding a veteran presence to their wing rotation.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Kings will sign Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract. Brewer most recently played for the Philadelphia 76ers on two separate 10-day contracts earlier this season.

Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia explained the 76ers did not bring him back after his second 10-day contract because they wanted flexibility leading into Thursday's NBA trade deadline. However, head coach Brett Brown sounded like he wanted him back eventually.

"To not have him … you wish you did," he said, per Hudrick. "But because of the period of time with trade deadlines coming up to lock down spots or money or whatever is not smart on the front office's part. It doesn't dismiss the fact that we may see him soon."

Sacramento jumped on him, though, after he was a fan favorite in Philadelphia. That was especially the case during a victory over the Houston Rockets that saw him pick up James Harden full court with a physical defensive approach.

Brewer averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in seven games for the 76ers.

The Florida product entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in 2007 and has been a journeyman. However, he has a championship from his time with the Dallas Mavericks and four seasons with double-digit scoring totals on his resume.

He is also a solid defender who can stay in front of ball-handlers and bother outside shooters at 6'9".

The ninth-seeded Kings are 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and they now have a versatile and playoff-tested veteran who provides depth and defensive energy off the bench.