NBA Title Odds 2019: Warriors, Celtics, Raptors Among Post-Deadline Favorites

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors remain heavy favorites to win the 2019 NBA championship.

But the latest odds from SuperBook make it clear no one has any idea what to expect from the Eastern Conference:

The Warriors are sitting at 2-5 odds in the latest outlook—significantly better than any other team. The Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics all come in with the next-best odds at 10-1.

The Sixers, Raptors and Bucks each made major additions at the trade deadline. Philly acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks and Raptors countered by trading for Nikola Mirotic and Marc Gasol, respectively, per ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Of course, little of this matters. The Warriors should win the championship, barring cataclysmic injuries or a complete meltdown. They're the NBA's best team by a mile and have played near-flawless basketball since DeMarcus Cousins' Warriors debut Jan. 18 and have a surprisingly easy road in the Western Conference. It's fair to say four of the five best teams in the league are in the Eastern Conference—a complete shift in the power axis.

The East is also so loaded at the top that there's not a good bet among them. One of those four teams will meet the Warriors in June. Deciphering which one is a mystery and makes it a stay-away from a gambling standpoint.

The Raptors are probably the East's best top-to-bottom team but have a history of playoff shortcomings. The Sixers have the conference's best starting lineup but lack depth. The Bucks have perhaps the highest ceiling but are inexperienced. The Celtics, in Brad Stevens, have the best coach in basketball not named Gregg Popovich.

It will make for captivating playoffs but an absolute stay-away for gamblers.