Frank Kaminsky Reportedly a Buyout Candidate After Hornets Fail to Find Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (44) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets big man Frank Kaminsky is a buyout candidate after the team failed to move him prior to Thursday's trade deadline, according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Anthony Davis Not Being Traded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Anthony Davis Not Being Traded

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking: Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies Keeping Conley

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Keeping Conley

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Clippers Ship Bradley to Grizzlies

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clippers Ship Bradley to Grizzlies

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report