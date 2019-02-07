NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Owner 'Unfazed by the Noise' to Deal Anthony Davis

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Even though Anthony Davis' situation with the New Orleans Pelicans could become a distraction for the team, the front office seems willing to take that chance.

Per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and vice president Mickey Loomis have been "unfazed by the noise" from others within the organization wanting to move Davis now in an attempt to avoid the distraction.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers are "running low on hope" they will be able to get in contact with the Pelicans about Davis before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Speaking about his trade request last week, Davis told reporters it "feels like it's my time" when asked why he wanted to be dealt.

Wojnarowski noted the Lakers' most recent offer for Davis included Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and two first-round draft picks.

Other than the possible distraction of keeping a disgruntled Davis on their roster, the Pelicans aren't obligated to trade him now. The five-time All-Star is signed through next season, making it possible for him to be dealt this summer.

The Pelicans' 24-31 record is the third-worst in the Western Conference. Davis has missed the previous eight games due to a thumb injury.