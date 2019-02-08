Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid can close the gap to Barcelona at the top of La Liga to just three points by beating neighbours Real Madrid in the derby on Saturday.

Real have also been picking up form recently under Santiago Solari and will become a factor in the title race with a win over their local rivals at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Blaugrana have to wait until Sunday's trip to face Athletic Bilbao to add to their tally at the top.

Date: Saturday, February 9

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT. Eleven Sports UK. fuboTV.

Real's revival, which includes three wins from the last three in the league, owes a lot to the form of Karim Benzema. The No. 9 has been a consistent source of both goals and assists, even teeing up Lucas Vazquez to open the scoring in a 1-1 draw against Barca in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Benzema's eye for a pass was unerring at the Camp Nou:

The 31-year-old has also helped himself to 18 goals across all competitions. He has stepped up to replace the influence lost when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus back in the summer.

Benzema is establishing a useful rapport with wingers Lucas Vazquez and 18-year-old Vinicius Junior. The latter is becoming a player to watch:

Fortunately, Atleti can count on their own attacking talisman, in the form of Antoine Griezmann. Like Benzema, the Frenchman has found the net 10 times in the Spanish top flight already this season.

Atletico are trying to give Griezmann more help with the recent arrival of Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea. Morata lost confidence during his time at Stamford Bridge and couldn't find the net on his Atletico debut, a 1-0 loss to Real Betis.

History is not on Morata's side this weekend. The striker couldn't score in five previous derbies in the Spanish capital, according to Jorge Garcia of AS.

Atleti are still stout enough defensively to remain in the thick of the title race. Yet a lack of goals could prove fatal against a Real side still featuring enough match-winners in the final third, even without Ronaldo.