Sasha Banks, Bayley Crowned 1st-Ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at EC

Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to become WWE's first modern-era women's tag team champions at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Those were the last two teams remaining in what was a brutal match. The beginning of the end came when Deville inadvertently speared her tag partner. Banks then locked Deville in a modified Bank Statement, and she had no choice but to tap out.

Social media was naturally abuzz after the result.

The IIconics enjoyed a dominant spell early in the match and earned the first elimination. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay combined to pin Naomi and had an appropriate celebration for the occasion.

Royce and Kay eventually fell victim to the team of Nia Jax and Tamina, who looked to be an unstoppable force inside the Chamber. However, Jax crashed through one of the Chamber cells when Bayley stepped out of the way.

With Jax neutralized, Banks, Bayley, Rose and Deville all combined to pin Tamina.

After announcing the introduction of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in December, the manner in which the first titleholders would be determined was made public on Jan. 14.

The first women's Elimination Chamber match in WWE history took place at last year's pay-per-view, so it was fitting that the women's tag team champions were decided inside the demonic structure.

On Raw, a series of qualifying matches was held to figure out which three teams would represent the red brand.

Jax and Tamina beat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in dominant fashion to qualify, while Logan and Morgan of The Riott Squad defeated Natalya and Dana Brooke since Nattie's original partner, Ember Moon, was out with an injury.

In the final qualifying match on Raw, Banks and Bayley faced the makeshift team of Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross.

Prior to the bout, Fox and Cross attacked Banks and Bayley, but The Boss 'n' Hug Connection managed to prevail despite Bayley being unable to tag out for the entire match.

While there was some question leading up to Elimination Chamber whether Banks would be medically cleared to compete, she finally was a few days prior to the event.

Elimination Chamber berths were given on SmackDown, but it came as no surprise that The IIconics and the team of Deville and Rose were chosen.

Naomi and Carmella was a somewhat unexpected pairing, but it made sense given the lack of options on the blue brand.

While WWE has heralded its Women's Tag Team Championships as brand-new titles, the WWF actually had women's tag team titles from 1983 until their abandonment in 1989.

The Glamour Girls were the last female tag team champions until Sunday, having beaten The Jumping Bomb Angels for the belts in 1988.

WWE never seemed fully committed to the original Women's Tag Team Championships, but after the hard-fought Elimination Chamber match on Sunday, it seems clear the new titles will be a significant part of company programming moving forward.

Banks and Bayley were heavily favored entering Sunday's match given how long they have openly talked about their desire to be tag champs.

While there was some thought that WWE would attempt to pull off a swerve by having a heel team win instead, it is difficult to argue with the decision of The Boss 'n' Hug Connection prevailing.

The Boss and Bayley are two of the best female Superstars WWE has to offer, and by virtue of Sunday's win, they are in line for a well-deserved match of significance at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

