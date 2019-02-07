College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2019 Schools Post-National Signing Day

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

There wasn't much movement in the team recruiting rankings for the class of 2019 during Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Although some athletes waited until Wednesday to make their decisions, the majority of the top recruits committed during December's early signing period.

As it usually does, the SEC dominated the national recruiting market, as Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU all landed in the top five of the 247Sports team rankings.

Texas was the only non-SEC school to break into the top five, but there's more variety at the back end of the top 10 that features Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Florida and Clemson.

1. Alabama

Alabama finished off its incredible recruiting class by adding defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher out of Louisiana Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide's full class includes three five-star players, 23 four-star recruits and a single three-star player.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Alabama's lone three-star recruit was even a big deal because Will Reichard was the top-ranked kicker in the country.

The interior was the main area of focus for the Crimson Tide, as they received commitments from seven defensive linemen and five offensive linemen.

The top addition at the skill positions is running back Trey Sanders, a five-star player who could help fill the void left by Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris.

Taking home the 2019 recruiting crown is a nice momentum booster for the Crimson Tide, who are expected to come into the 2019 season with more hunger than ever after falling to Clemson in the national championship.

2. Georgia

Although Alabama had the best recruiting class, Georgia made a good amount of headlines by earning the commitments of five five-star players.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The final five-star recruit to choose Georgia was wide receiver George Pickens, who flipped from Auburn during his commitment ceremony Wednesday.

Topping the group of elite players is No. 1 overall prospect Nolan Smith, who is one of a handful of early enrollees at Georgia.

Of the 24 players in the Bulldogs' class of 2019, 13 play defense and 11 are offensive players, so that gives Smart a good mix to fill in his depth at certain positions.

Since Smart took over in Athens, Georgia, the Bulldogs have turned themselves into a recruiting powerhouse, which is exactly what they need to be in order to compete with Alabama every season.

3. Texas

Texas has to be seen as one of the biggest winners from the class of 2019 recruitment.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Longhorns were the only team outside of the SEC in the top five and they closed strong by picking up a commitment from Bru McCoy, who previously signed a letter of intent to go to USC.

McCoy and Jordan Whittington are the only five-star recruits in Tom Herman's latest class, while 15 four-star recruits and seven three-star players are set to join the Longhorns.

The combination of a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia and success on the recruiting trail sets Texas up with a chance to become a player in the national conversation during the 2019 season.

While we still have seven months to wait for on-field results, it's clear based on the members of the current recruiting class that Texas is becoming a go-to destination once again for top talent.

That might be the most important takeaway for Herman and his staff, as the goal is to now remain in the top three recruiting classes for the foreseeable future.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports

