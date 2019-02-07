College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2019 Schools Post-National Signing Day

Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

Alabama head coach Nick Saban runs across the field during warm ups before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

There wasn't much movement in the team recruiting rankings for the class of 2019 during Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Although some athletes waited until Wednesday to make their decisions, the majority of the top recruits committed during December's early signing period. 

As it usually does, the SEC dominated the national recruiting market, as Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU all landed in the top five of the 247Sports team rankings

Texas was the only non-SEC school to break into the top five, but there's more variety at the back end of the top 10 that features Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Florida and Clemson. 

                      

1. Alabama

Alabama finished off its incredible recruiting class by adding defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher out of Louisiana Wednesday. 

The Crimson Tide's full class includes three five-star players, 23 four-star recruits and a single three-star player. 

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide is escorted off the field after his teams 44-16 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Cl
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Alabama's lone three-star recruit was even a big deal because Will Reichard was the top-ranked kicker in the country. 

The interior was the main area of focus for the Crimson Tide, as they received commitments from seven defensive linemen and five offensive linemen. 

The top addition at the skill positions is running back Trey Sanders, a five-star player who could help fill the void left by Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris. 

Taking home the 2019 recruiting crown is a nice momentum booster for the Crimson Tide, who are expected to come into the 2019 season with more hunger than ever after falling to Clemson in the national championship. 

                     

2. Georgia

Although Alabama had the best recruiting class, Georgia made a good amount of headlines by earning the commitments of five five-star players. 

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Kirby Smart, head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The final five-star recruit to choose Georgia was wide receiver George Pickens, who flipped from Auburn during his commitment ceremony Wednesday. 

Topping the group of elite players is No. 1 overall prospect Nolan Smith, who is one of a handful of early enrollees at Georgia. 

Of the 24 players in the Bulldogs' class of 2019, 13 play defense and 11 are offensive players, so that gives Smart a good mix to fill in his depth at certain positions. 

Since Smart took over in Athens, Georgia, the Bulldogs have turned themselves into a recruiting powerhouse, which is exactly what they need to be in order to compete with Alabama every season. 

                      

3. Texas

Texas has to be seen as one of the biggest winners from the class of 2019 recruitment. 

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the second half of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo b
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Longhorns were the only team outside of the SEC in the top five and they closed strong by picking up a commitment from Bru McCoy, who previously signed a letter of intent to go to USC. 

McCoy and Jordan Whittington are the only five-star recruits in Tom Herman's latest class, while 15 four-star recruits and seven three-star players are set to join the Longhorns. 

The combination of a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia and success on the recruiting trail sets Texas up with a chance to become a player in the national conversation during the 2019 season. 

While we still have seven months to wait for on-field results, it's clear based on the members of the current recruiting class that Texas is becoming a go-to destination once again for top talent. 

That might be the most important takeaway for Herman and his staff, as the goal is to now remain in the top three recruiting classes for the foreseeable future. 

                          

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports  

