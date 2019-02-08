Huddersfield vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal's bid to finish the 2018-19 Premier League season in the top four took a major hit last time out when they lost 3-1 to Manchester City.

They have the perfect opportunity to bounce back with a victory on Saturday as they face bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are 13 points from safety and have not won a game since November:

Despite being at home against Arsenal, Huddersfield will be widely expected to lose.

                

Date: Saturday, February 9

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET 

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Huddersfield 4-1, Arsenal 50-81, Draw 3-1

                 

Huddersfield have claimed just one point in their last 12 Premier League games. The appointment of Jan Siewert as David Wagner's successor has yet to have a positive impact, with the West Yorkshire club losing 5-0 to Chelsea last time out.

They could be set for similar punishment against Arsenal.

The Gunners face a real challenge to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, especially given Manchester United's impressive recent run.

And Unai Emery's squad are arguably lacking when it comes to competing at the top of the table, especially given the defensive issues they are currently enduring.

However, in attacking terms Arsenal have plenty of quality. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have 24 goals between them this season in the English top flight, nearly twice the tally Huddersfield have contributed as a whole.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Terriers' lack of goals has been their major downfall this term. They have scored just 13 times in 25 matches and are, by some distance, the lowest scorers in the league—Newcastle United have the second worst record with 21. 

They have also kept just four clean sheets, three of which came before the start of December.

It is not a good combination, especially when facing Arsenal, the joint third most prolific side in the Premier League this season.

In the reverse fixture back in December Arsenal only scraped a 1-0 win thanks to Lucas Torreira's 83rd minute goal.

But Huddersfield are at a low ebb currently as they seem destined for a return to the Championship, and Arsenal can be confident of earning a comfortable win as they look to keep pace in the race for the top four. 

