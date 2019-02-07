Eden Hazard Waiting for the 'Right Moment' to Reveal Decision on Chelsea Future

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has said he does not know when he will announce his decision on whether he will stay at Chelsea, but it will be at "the right moment."

In an interview with RMC (h/t Metro), he did not reveal specifics, but the Belgium international made it clear he has decided on his future amid strong links to Real Madrid:

"I know what I'm going to do. I have decided. For now, the only thing to think about is playing well for Chelsea. I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, everyone knows.

"My decision will be known soon, but it's not something that affects my mind. I think about it, but without thinking about it. When I'm in the field, I just want to play. We'll see what happens after.

"I do not know [when I will announce my decision], we'll see. I will wait for the right moment."

Metro reported the interview was conducted two months ago but it has now been released in full.

According to Matt Law in the Telegraph, Hazard, 28, is expected to tell Chelsea he wants to move to Real, and the Blues will ask for a fee of more than £100 million for the former Lille attacker.

Hazard has dropped numerous hints about his future recently, saying he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge last summer and leaving the door open for an exit, per France Football (h/t BBC Sport).

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri has also said he can leave west London if he wants to:

Hazard's contract with Chelsea expires in 2020, and talks over a new deal have not progressed, per Law.

That does not leave Chelsea in the best negotiating position assuming Hazard wants to leave the club.

It is no surprise the Blues want a nine-figure fee for their star player, but they will risk losing him for free if they do not accept a lower offer in the summer.

Hazard's departure would be a big blow for Chelsea because he is their most effective creative player.

In 2018-19, he has netted 12 goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League. The next best contributor in the Chelsea squad is Pedro with seven goals and an assist.