Which NFL Teams Are Poised to Make the Biggest Splashes in Free Agency?

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The NFL arms race known as free agency should create more fireworks this offseason thanks to a combination of big names and teams with an abundance of cap space.

As it stands now, some of the teams with the most cap space project as massive spenders on the open market. Whether it is a franchise rebuilding from the ground up and willing to overpay to pad out its foundation or a contender looking to woo elite players, the teams ready to make big additions likely have checkbooks at the ready.

The impressiveness of the free-agent class encourages the impending bidding wars too. Top-market guys like DeMarcus Lawrence, Earl Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, Jadeveon Clowney and more mean another round of gigantic contracts pushing the boundaries of positional spending and possibly reshaping the league's balance.

Below are the teams that both have the most money to spend and are the likeliest to spend. Teams that have lots of cash but are tied up in needing to re-sign their own won't be considered as likely big spenders willing to throw their weight around on the market in search of new additions.