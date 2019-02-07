National Signing Day 2019: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes After NSD

1 of 13

25. Virginia Tech

Class size: 23 (seven 4-stars, 16 3-stars)



Biggest NSD News: Flipping 4-star guard Doug Nester from Ohio State was a huge get for Justin Fuente's program. The Hokies desperately needed offensive talent. They also signed 3-star quarterback Knox Kadum, who led Rome (GA) High School to back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017.

Strengths/Weaknesses: The Hokies helped overhaul their offense with four guards, three pass-catchers, and several athletes who could stay on that side of the ball. Their weakness is the lack of higher-end prospects. Missing out on elite in-state talent isn't a class-breaker, but it hurts.

24. Stanford



Class size: 23 (eight 4-stars, 14 3-stars)

Biggest NSD News: Stanford was done early, signing only three 3-stars on Wednesday. Keeping 4-star receiver Elijah Higgins away from competitors was a huge win as the Cardinal rebuild their playmaking corps.

Strengths/Weaknesses: Their three top recruits are offensive players with great size and athleticism, meaning the Cardinal properly increased their explosiveness with this class. Expect Higgins, running back Austin Jones, and center Branson Bragg to become key contributors sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, Stanford had to settle for lower-graded talent to round out the class, dragging down its cumulative prospect ranking.

23. Wisconsin



Class size: 19 (one 5-star, two 4-stars, 16 3-stars)

Biggest NSD News: It was a quiet day for Wisconsin, which is actually good because of how talented its class already was. Four-star quarterback Graham Mertz could change the way the program is looked upon if he proves worthy of the ranking and hype in the future.



Strengths/Weaknesses: Five-star offensive tackle Logan Brown and 4-star tackle Joe Tippmann appear to be the future of the program along the line. Unfortunately, the Badgers weren't able to add more speed to their receiver and running back groups to improve their big-play potential.



22. Arkansas

Class size: 25 (11 4-stars, 14 3-stars)

Biggest NSD News: Arkansas head coach Chad Morris had an incredible class considering the Razorbacks won just two games last year. The team signed the most 4-star recruits in its history and acquired former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks, whom Morris has now successfully landed twice after recruiting him to the Mustangs in 2015.

Strengths/Weaknesses: The sheer talent the Razorbacks added is huge for the program. They should see a lot of snaps from this freshman group as Morris rebuilds the roster. Unfortunately, Wednesday didn't go entirely as planned, as they lost out on two flips. Cornerback Adonis Otey committed to USC, and linebacker Lakia Henry ultimately decided on Ole Miss.



21. Mississippi State

Class size: 21 (one 5-star, five 4-stars, 15 3-stars)

Biggest NSD News: Losing out on both 4-star defensive end Charles Moore and 3-star receiver TJ Jones after recruiting both players held this class back from rising up the SEC ranks.

Strengths/Weaknesses: The Bulldogs restocked with a few elite prospects, including 5-star tackle Charles Cross and 4-star quarterback Garrett Shrader. Individually, it's impressive how big the average Bulldogs recruit is for their position as well. The negative is that their average rating is low for the SEC, finishing 11th in the conference, per 247Sports.