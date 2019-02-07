Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Dominant as Warriors Demolish Spurs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 6: DeMarcus Cousins #0 and Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors high five against the San Antonio Spurs on February 6, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The red-hot Golden State Warriors moved to 13-1 in their last 14 games with a commanding 141-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in a potential playoff preview on Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

San Antonio is now 0-2 on its current eight-game road trip after a five-game winning streak of its own.

The Warriors exploded for 49 points in the third quarter in a display of dominance that surely sent a message to the rest of the league. Klay Thompson (26 points and six assists on 4-of-5 from deep), Kevin Durant (23 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals on 3-of-4 from deep) and Stephen Curry (19 points, seven assists and five boards on 3-of-5 from deep) led the onslaught.

Patty Mills (16 points and four assists) spearheaded the losing effort for the visitors, who were playing without DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

          

Full-Power Warriors Remain Completely Unstoppable

  1. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  2. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  3. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  4. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  5. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  6. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  7. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  8. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  9. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  10. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  11. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  12. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  13. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  14. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  15. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  16. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  17. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  18. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  19. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  20. Happy 30th to KD!

Right Arrow Icon

Even casual basketball fans know the Warriors can be unfair at times, but they took things to another level Wednesday and missed one shot from the field during the entire third quarter until the last minute.

Durant was slashing into the lane and throwing down monster dunks, while Thompson and Curry were dropping silky-smooth shots that didn't dare hit the rim. Durant mixed in his own beautiful jumpers when the Spurs backed off him for fear he would take two long strides and be at the rim again.

It wasn't just the primary trio, as even Andre Iguodala turned to his own bench and celebrated while a three-pointer he shot was still in the air before inevitably falling. Quinn Cook and Jordan Bell connected on a rim-rattling alley-oop, and DeMarcus Cousins mixed in 15 points.

What made the showing all the more impressive was the fact that Golden State did it against an NBA institution.

Gregg Popovich is arguably the greatest coach in league history, and the franchise is in position for a 22nd consecutive trip to the postseason. While Aldridge and DeRozan didn't play, it wouldn't have made a difference if they had.

In fact, nothing can make a difference when the Warriors are playing at the height of their powers.

While Thursday's trade deadline will generate plenty of headlines about where Anthony Davis will end up and which teams made underrated moves to bolster their chances at a deep playoff run, the Warriors' showing was a reminder that this season has a feeling of inevitability to it. Nothing is going to stop them, barring injury, from winning a third straight title.

Golden State is trotting out an All-Star team of talent on a nightly basis with Curry, Durant, Thompson, Draymond Green and Cousins. Most teams cannot afford an off-night from their top two players, but the Warriors would be in a position where they still had three of the best players in the league leading the way.

While that reality leaves other fanbases with little hope, it is also the closest thing there is to art in the current sports world.

The Warriors are in constant motion, seemingly always making the right play and reading the defense. Curry dazzles with a split-second release on his shot, Thompson lights up the scoreboard without even dribbling and Durant can hit from anywhere while attacking the rim with a ferocity reserved for the all-time greats.

There are questions about the team's future, seeing how Durant has a player option for next season and Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. But for now, the rest of the league can do nothing but tip its collective hat.

          

What's Next?

The Spurs are at the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, while the Warriors are at the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Related

    Grading Every Trade Deadline Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Trade Deadline Deal

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kings Trade for Harrison Barnes

    Mavs get Z-Bo and Justin Jackson

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kings Trade for Harrison Barnes

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers' AD Talks Might Be Dead

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers' AD Talks Might Be Dead

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Bulls Trade for Otto Porter Jr.

    Wizards get Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and 2nd-rd pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bulls Trade for Otto Porter Jr.

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report