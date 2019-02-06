Patriots Rumors: Patrick Chung to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder, Arm Injuries

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots reacts after sustaining an injury in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will have surgery Thursday to repair a broken forearm, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Howe reported Chung will also have a separate procedure in the next few weeks to address a lingering shoulder injury. NESN's Zack Cox noted the 31-year-old had been wearing a stabilizer on his shoulder during the final two months of the season.

Howe reported the shoulder surgery is likely to rule Chung out of participating in New England's organized team activities, but he should be good to go for training camp.

Chung appeared in 15 games during the 2018 regular season, finishing with 84 combined tackles and an interception. He went down in the third quarter of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams and exited the field with an air cast on his right arm.

He was still able to enjoy the Patriots' postgame celebration, lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his left arm while his injured arm was in a sling.

Even if Chung's surgeries disrupt his offseason training, it would appear he'll be healthy in plenty of time for Week 1 of the 2019 campaign.

